Avalara VAT Reporting content updates 22-08-2016
- Aug 21, 2016 | Jason Moore
- New VAT Returns for Poland. VAT 7 as of 1st August 2016.
- SAF-T JPK-VAT Improvements.
- Now possible to add an “end date” to each currency in the exchange rate table.
Jason Moore
