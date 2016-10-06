VATLive > Blog > VAT Reporting updates > Avalara VAT Reporting content updates 07-10-2016 - Avalara

Avalara VAT Reporting content updates 07-10-2016

  • Oct 6, 2016 | Jason Moore
  • Poland: VAT Return Correction effective August 2016 for VAT 7 Monthly.
  • Latvia: There is a new VAT Return and annexes effective July 2016.

