Avalara VAT Reporting content updates 30-01-2017
- Jan 29, 2017 | Jason Moore
- Poland: We have added a simplified version of the Intrastat form in XML format.
- Cyprus: We have updated the Intrastat threshold as of Jan 1st , 2017.
- Bulgaria: The Sales & Purchase Ledgers in English are now available.
- The Netherlands: The new 2017 EC Listing and VAT Return are now available in XML format. The Send To Digipoort tool will default to the most recent taxonomy (2017); therefore, remember to check and change to 2016 if you are filing for 2016.
-
Spain:
- The new 2017 Group VAT Return Modelo 322 is now available.
- As from 2017, we changed the Spanish reporting. We will no longer limit the taxable base in case the VAT is only partly deductible. In the periodical return, the taxable base will be reported for the full amount, only the VAT will be limited in case of partial right on VAT deduction for a certain VAT code.
Find out more information about how VAT Reporting can help you.
Latest news
Avalara Author
Jason Moore
Avalara Author Jason Moore
Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in the U.K., Belgium, Brazil, and India.