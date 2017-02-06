Avalara VAT Reporting content updates 07-02-2017
- Feb 6, 2017 | Jason Moore
- Italy: The yearly VAT Return for 2016 in XML and PDF formats are now available.
-
Hungary:
- The new 2017 ECL form 17A60 in XML format is now available.
- The new 2017 VAT Return 1765A in XML and PDF formats are now available.
-
Estonia:
- The new 2017 VAT Return in PDF format is now available.
- The new 2017 VAT Book in PDF format is now available.
- Slovakia: The new 2017 VAT Book in XML format is now available.
- Spain: The new 2017 modelo 303 and 322 VAT Returns in XML format is now available.
- Austria: The yearly 2016 VAT Return in XML and PDF formats that must be filed in 2017, are now available.
- Thailand: We now support the new PDF format (to be used as of January 1st) of the VAT return in Thailand. This relates only to the PP30 return.
Find out more information about how VAT Reporting can help you.
Latest news
Avalara Author
Jason Moore
Avalara Author Jason Moore
Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in the U.K., Belgium, Brazil, and India.