Avalara VAT Reporting content updates 15-02-2017
- Feb 14, 2017 | Jason Moore
France:
- The Tax Authority has just announced changes in the 2017 VAT return; therefore, in this release we have updated the mapping within VAT Reporting in order to reflect these changes. Since France was no longer a blocked country, clients should redeliver their data starting 1/1/2017. This is effective for transactions linked to distance sales whereby the goods are shipped from France and taxable in the EU Member States of arrival of the goods.
- The new VAT return forms are not yet ready and we will release them as soon as they are available. Since 2016 documents can’t be used in 2017, we have disabled the old forms in this release so you will not have any French VAT returns in VAT Reporting.
- Germany: In this release, we have updated the "DE - Send an XML return" feature to work with the latest OpenSSL version.
Spain:
- The new 2017 Group Monthly & Quarterly VAT Return modelo 322 in XML format are now available.
- The new 2017 Periodical VAT Return modelo 303 in XML format is now available.
Romania:
- The new 2017 VAT Return in PDF format is now available.
- The new 2017 ECL is now available in PDF and XML formats.
- Thailand: We now support the new Reverse Charge Return in Thailand i.e. PP36. The return is linked to VAT Return PP30.
