Avalara VAT Reporting content updates 31-03-2017
- Mar 30, 2017 | Jason Moore
- Poland: It’s now possible to create a Correction VAT Book
- Slovakia: We have changed the way we handle boxes that are recalculated on the VAT Return form. We now allow the possibility to correct small roundings via an automated manual document
Turkey:
- 1. We now support the VAT Return in PDF format starting January 2017
- 2. Country code TR is no longer mandatory when you setup a Turkish VAT number for your company. The prefix TR is not an essential part of the Turkish VAT number
- Thailand: The VAT Return in PDF format form PP30 has been updated in order to use the Thai calendar date format (e.g 2560)
- Denmark: We now support the Correction VAT Return
Czech Republic:
- 1. We programmed the transactions linked to telecommunication services to be displayed correctly in the VAT Return and VAT Book
- 2. We have added the transactions for distance sales under the middle rate of VAT (10%)
