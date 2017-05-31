Avalara VAT Reporting content updates 01-06-2017

In this release, we have added the functionality to support the Spanish SII system of “Immediate Supply of Information” which comes into effect from the 1st July 2017. It applies to large companies, VAT Groups and members of the REDEME scheme and the tax authority has a test service available now for integration testing purposes.

Italy : We now provide the English version of the Italian VAT Settlement Form - Quadro VP.

: We now provide the English version of the Italian VAT Settlement Form - Quadro VP. Czech Republic : In the VAT Book, the value for an additional return, has changed from D into N. We now support a default view under the CZ reverse charge listing button. This means that we show all transactions with reverse charge. We made this change since there is no longer a separate reverse charge listing to be filed in CZ. These transactions are now included in the VAT Book.

: Greece : We now support the English version of the Greek VAT return, this is a pdf provided by Tax Authorities of Greece. We now support the e-format for the GR VAT Return.

: Bulgaria : The default EC Listing e-file filename is now VIES.txt.

: The default EC Listing e-file filename is now VIES.txt. Hungary : The check on credit notes in HU (i.e. check on the fact that they must contain the original invoice number), has been modified to check both sales and purchase credit notes. Furthermore, the threshold change (decrease from 1.000.000 to 100.000) planned for the 1st July 2018 has been implemented.

: The check on credit notes in HU (i.e. check on the fact that they must contain the original invoice number), has been modified to check both sales and purchase credit notes. Furthermore, the threshold change (decrease from 1.000.000 to 100.000) planned for the 1st July 2018 has been implemented. Latvia : The new xsd was published for the LV VAT Return which includes box 44 (just like in the PDF version).

: The new xsd was published for the LV VAT Return which includes box 44 (just like in the PDF version). Croatia : There is a new version of the VAT Return in e-form. Also, the IBAN number was added to the form.

: There is a new version of the VAT Return in e-form. Also, the IBAN number was added to the form. Romania : The new ECL in PDF form for 2017 is now available.

: The new ECL in PDF form for 2017 is now available. Poland: We added the VAT number of counter-party's for the Polish Intrastat with start date of July 2017. This is a new requirement as of July 2017.

As from this release, we have ensured that for yearly returns, all transactions with a transaction date and with an original transaction date situated in the year, are registered in the system. For yearly returns, you have to use the filter show all as you will include also corrections made in periodical returns.