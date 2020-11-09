Vietnam VAT payment deadline extension for coronavirus

9 Nov - Apr, May and June VAT returns, plus Q1 and Q2 VAT payments may be delayed for up to five months. Filings are generally due by the 20th of the month following the reporting period.

Update, 30 March: for non-incorporated businesses, VAT deadlines have been extended to 15 December 2020. But this may be limited to affected businesses.

Vietnam has proposed a raft of tax measures to help businesses dealing with the COVID-19 crisis. So far, this is limited to a range of vital and hard-hit industries, including: food production; agriculture; hotel and accommodation; small businesses; and rail transport.

Non-incorporated VAT payers will have their payment deadlines extended unti 15 December 2020.