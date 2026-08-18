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AI-powered tax compliance — purpose-built for retailers

Avalara automates product taxability, calculation, and filing for 12,000+ U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions, meets global cross-border requirements, and streamlines the 1099 and W-9 process.
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Trusted by companies in every industry
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Let’s solve your tax compliance challenges together

Complete this short form to connect with an Avalara tax solution specialist.

You can expect the following once you submit:

  • We’ll review your business needs.
  • One of our specialists will contact you to discuss tailored solutions.
  • You’ll get insights into how Avalara can help streamline your compliance.

Connect with us now — we’re excited to speak with you! Already a customer? Get technical support.

Benefits

Simplify tax compliance at every step with agentic AI

Increase accuracy and reduce audit risk

Calculate complex and ever-changing sales tax rates with greater accuracy based on federal, state, and local regulations, product taxability, geography, marketplace rules, and more.

Manage sales and use tax obligations

Track collection and filing requirements, aggregate data across multiple channels and systems, and get alerts as you approach new sales tax obligations.

Improve customer experience

Prevent cart abandonment by providing transparent, “no-surprise” pricing across all channels during checkout and reduce unexpected costs and shipment delays.

Keep up with complex rates and rules

Stay on top of tax rules, rates, and exemptions, which vary widely and change often. Avalara applies product-specific tax rules across 12,000+ U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions and manages HS codes and landed cost calculations to speed up cross-border customs clearance. 

Streamline global compliance

Steer clear of delays and unexpected duties. Avalara applies HS codes and calculates VAT, GST, and customs duties to help you stay compliant with evolving global trade rules.

Boost efficiency and increase savings

Automate high-volume tasks like product taxability research, filing schedules, refund adjustments, and property tax valuation tracking to reduce overheads.

Avalara Tax Changes 2026 is here

The 10ᵗʰ edition of our annual report engagingly breaks down key policies related to sales tax, tariffs, and VAT.
Read the report
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AVATAX GLOBAL CALCULATIONS

Expand your business across borders with help from Avalara

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Video: Watch how Avalara AvaTax calculates global retail sales and use tax, VAT, GST, and customs duties and import taxes.

Related products

Tax compliance solutions designed specifically for retailers

Avalara AvaTax

Apply more accurate, regularly updated tax rates based on location, taxability, legislation, and more.
Read more

Avalara Returns

Offload the hassle of returns preparation, filing, remittance, and notice management.
Read more

Avalara Cross-Border

Drive cross-border sales with a unified checkout solution that optimises the customer experience.
Read more

Avalara Tax Content for Retail

Improve offline tax calculation at your brick-and-mortar locations.
Read more

Avalara Exemption Certificate Management (ECM)

Process, collect, and access exemption documents.
Read more

Avalara Business Licenses

Simplify sales tax registration and business licence management for your company, no matter the size.
Read more

Avalara E‑Invoicing and Live Reporting

Streamline international e-invoicing and live reporting compliance.
Read more

Avalara Sales Tax Risk Assessment

Get your assessment to understand when and where you need to register your business.
Read more

Avalara Tax Research

Get plain-language answers to your tax questions.
Read more

Avalara 1099 &    W-9

Streamline compliance for Forms 1099, W-9, 1095, W-2, and more.
Read more

Avalara Tariff Code Classification

Automate your tariff code classification process for fast and consistent results.
Read more

Avalara Capital

Access strategic capital through a purpose-built line of credit.
Read more
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Integrations

Connect your existing business ecosystem

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Explore 1,400+ signed partner integrations

CUSTOMER STORIES

See what our customers have to say

“The kind of volume we’re planning will rely 100% on Avalara’s ability to help us scale. I can honestly say that having Avalara will enable that kind of growth because we know we’re covered.”

  • Emily Pfeiffer
  • VP of Marketing and Digital, Berkshire Blanket & Home Co.
Read full customer story

“Avalara has certainly made our tax compliance easier. In fact, I can’t even imagine how we would have done it in a manual way. I think it would’ve been impossible.”

  • Ann Masson
  • Chief Financial Officer, Iconic London
Read full customer story

“AvaTax is just hands off. It plugs straight into our ERP system, Acumatica. Transactions are pulled in and all I have to do is a quick check to make sure everything totals and nets up.”

  • Brett Wilder
  • Accounting Manager, MiiR
Read full customer story
See all customer stories

Explore our retail resources

GUIDE

Avalara Tax Changes 2026 for Retail

The 10ᵗʰ edition of our annual report breaks down the tax rules and regulations every retailer needs to know.
Read the guide

GUIDE

Retailers’ guide to tax compliance automation

Get a structured framework for evaluating, comparing, and selecting tax compliance automation solutions aligned to the needs of retail businesses.
Get the guide
Retailers’ guide to tax compliance automation

REPORT

Forrester Total Economic Impact™ of Avalara Study

Forrester Consulting evaluated the ROI, cost savings, and benefits of Avalara products and services.
Read the study
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Awards

Ready to see what Avalara can do?

Schedule a demo to see our solution.
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