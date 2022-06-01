Liechtenstein cuts VAT to 7.7% 2018 - Avalara

Liechtenstein is to reduce its VAT rate from 8% to 7.7%.  The change will come into effect on 1 January 2018.  The reduced VAT rate of 2.5% will be unaffected. The hotel accommodation and related services rate of 3.8% will fall to 3.7%.

The principality is in a VAT union with Switzerland, and it must mirror the decision to cut the Swiss VAT rate.

Liechtenstein VAT
