* These import VAT reforms only cover Great Britain (GB) – that is the United Kingdom mainland minus Northern Ireland. See the Northern Ireland VAT regime after Brexit .

On January 1, 2021 – the United Kingdom's tax authority, HMRC, changed the VAT rules on the import of ecommerce goods into Great Britain*. This impacts both sellers and marketplaces for goods being sold into the UK. The new rules also include businesses that facilitate marketplaces, who are now also liable for the collection of VAT from overseas sellers. The EU is implementing a similar ecommerce VAT package from 1 July 2021.

1. Goods located outside the UK at time of sale

1.1 Imports not exceeding £135

Imported goods consignments (i.e. including multiple goods in single package) passing through UK customs border not exceeding £135 are subject to a new VAT regime. This replaces the existing import VAT collection at clearance by customs, or customer import payments to the delivery agent.

For these transactions, UK and non-UK resident sellers must charge sales VAT though their website checkout. Alternatively, if through a ‘facilitating’ (see below) OMP, the OMP should charge the VAT in their name as the deemed supplier. The VAT is calculated on the sales price. The seller, or OMP, must provide a VAT invoice which should accompany the consignment through customs. This may be a simplified invoice. If you are importing into the UK, you must be a resident business for certain Customs issues, including the declarations. You may require an import customs representative.

The VAT is then paid through a regular UK VAT return by the seller or deemed supplier OMP. The goods will have to be marked, plus on in the customs declarations, as VAT paid at checkout to avoid double import taxation at the border by customs.

The £135 threshold is based on the intrinsic value of the goods, which excludes separate transport, insurance of other import taxes. It is also the UK customs exemption threshold.

If the customer is a UK VAT registered business, they may provide the seller or OMP with their VAT number for zero-rating. The UK customer then uses the reverse charge mechanism to report the VAT due. Otherwise, supply VAT should be charged.

Excise goods and gifts up to £39 are excluded from this regime.

1.2 Imports exceeding £135

Imported goods above £135, or consignments of multiple goods with a combined intrinsic value above £135, now use the old import VAT procedures. This means the seller may pay the import VAT (and duties) on clearance, and reclaim if they have a UK VAT number. Alternatively, the seller may opt to have their customer may pay at customs or to the delivery agent.

2. Goods located inside the UK at time of B2C sale

2.1 Non-UK seller operating via OMP

When a non-UK seller sells to consumers via a facilitating OMP goods already in the UK prior to the sale, then the OMP becomes the deemed supplier. This applies to any value of goods. This does not apply to UK-resident sellers.

The seller will have already paid import VAT and any duties to clear the goods into the UK prior to the sale. Or paid input VAT if the goods were purchased domestically. In both cases, this is reclaimable through a UK VAT return.

To effect the deemed supplier transaction, the non-UK seller will first sell the goods as a zero-rated supply to the OMP. This can be declared in their UK VAT return in box 6. The OMP will then sell to the consumer at regular UK VAT rates.

B2B transactions are excluded, and a UK VAT number will serve as evidence. Normal UK VAT will apply.

2.2 Non-UK seller operating on own website

Where there is no facilitating OMP in the transaction, the old rules will apply. The non-UK seller must be UK VAT registered, and charge UK VAT to businesses or consumers.



3. Facilitating Online Marketplace (OMP)