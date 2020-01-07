Indonesia VAT returns

VAT registered businesses must submit VAT returns each month. These include listings of all taxable supplies and purchases. The deadline for submission, including any VAT due, is the end of the following month. Returns are submitted electronically via specially certified agents. Taxpayers with less than 25 transactions per month, or monthly liabilities of less than IDR 400m, may submit paper-based returns.

Late returns and payments may attract daily fines of 2% of the VAT due, plus a fine of IDR 500,000. Criminal liabilities apply in the case of serious fraudulent activates.