If a Estonian VAT registered business, resident or non-resident, is selling goods or services (since the 2010 VAT Package) to other VAT registered companies in Europe, then reporting of each transaction must be submitted via a EC Sales List filing. This allows the Estonian tax authorities to verify that VAT on cross-border transactions is being dealt with correctly.

Form VD is used and must be submitted electronically if a business has been registered for VAT in Estonia for more than 12 months.