Estonian VAT rates and VAT compliance

Whilst Estonia follows the EU rules on VAT compliance , it is still free to set its own standard (upper) VAT rate. The only proviso is that it is above 15%. Suppliers of goods or services VAT registered in Estonia must charge the appropriate VAT rate, and collect the tax for onward payment to the Estonian tax authorities through a VAT filling: see Estonian VAT returns briefing.

The tax point (time of supply) rules in Estonia determine when the VAT is due. For imports, it is the time of importation. Where a VAT invoice has been issued (most B2B transactions), the tax point for supplies of goods in Estonia is the invoice date. This date is used for the tax point regardless of when the actual supply took place. The tax point for Estonian services, where a VAT issue is supplied, is also the invoice date regardless of when the service was performed or delivered. The tax point for intra-Community supplies is the 15th day of the month following the month in which the supplies were dispatched or made available to the customer. If the invoice date is earlier than this, then that date will be the tax point.