Estonian VAT registered businesses , both resident and non-resident, will be required to submit additional reporting on the movement of goods across EU borders. These are in addition to VAT returns and are known as Intrastat filings. These filings list the movement of goods across national borders. As well as sales and purchases to other companies, the Intrastat includes movements of goods by the same company. Intrastat filings are administered in Estonia by Statistics Estonia.

Intrastat filings list the goods sent out of Estonia as ‘dispatches’, as well as goods brought into Estonia as ‘arrivals’. Intrastat does not apply if the goods are coming in from outside of Europe (‘imports’) or being sent out of the EU (‘exports’).

If the dispatches and/or arrivals of a business exceed certain thresholds, the business is required to provide additional monthly information through Intrastat "Supplementary Declarations" (SDs). SDs can be submitted electronically or on paper.