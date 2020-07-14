VATLive > Blog > Brazil > Brazil COFINS digital services tax proposal

  • Jul 14, 2020 | Richard Asquith
Brazil Senate is proposing imposing a 10.6% COFINS levy on providers of digital services to local consumers. (Bill No. 131/2020).

COFINS, Contribuição Social para o Financiamento da Seguridade Social – the federal tax contribution to the Social Security Financing paid on company revenues. The rate can be up to 7.6% on monthly revenue depending on the activities of the company.

The targeted gross revenues subject to the 10.6% charge would be:

  • Electronic interfaces used for platforms selling goods and services
  • Online marketing services

The threshold for paying the tax would be:

  1. Global revenues R$1.3bn;
  2. Brazil revenues: R$78m

