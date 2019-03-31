VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > German e-book VAT 7%

German e-book VAT 7%

  • Mar 31, 2019 | Richard Asquith

Germany has committed to introducing legislation to reduce the VAT rate on e-books, online journals and newspapers from 19% to 7%.

The move follows the agreement between the EU Council to permit countries to harmonise their reduced/nil rated physical books with their electronic equivalents. A number of EU countries have already implemented the reduction, with others to follow this year.

Germany is likely to approve the change in the next few months; but unlikely to implement the reduction until 1 January 2020.

Need help with your German VAT compliance?



Researching German VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Latest German news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/germany
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/germany
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/germany
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/germany
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara