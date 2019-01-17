German marketplace USt 1 TI Tax Certificate

The German tax authorities will require sellers using online marketplaces to register for a new Tax Certificate, ‘USt 1 TI’, which confirms the seller is up-to-date on their VAT compliance.

The Certificate will initially be in paper format, and valid for three years. Once a new digital format is introduced, the issued paper formats will then only be valid for six months.

The requirement will apply to non-EU sellers from 1 March 2019, and EU sellers from 1 October 2019. Marketplaces are required to collect and hold these certificates for any traders on their platforms that are German VAT registered. Failure to do so will make the marketplace liable for any unpaid VAT of the seller.

