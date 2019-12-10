VATLive > Blog > Greece > Greece delays e-invoicing into 2020

Greece delays e-invoicing into 2020

  • Dec 10, 2019 | Richard Asquith

Greece has postponed the introduction of digital VAT books and e-invoices. The measures to fight VAT fraud were scheduled for 1 January 2020. However, the Ministry of Finance has now indicated that this will be delayed into later 2020.

The ministry and tax office, IAPR, had concluded a public consultation in Autumn 2019 based on a Greek myDATA proposal including an e-invoice pre-clearance model similar to Italian SdI e-invoices and many countries in South America. However, this would require EU Commission permission to deviate from restrictions around mandatory e-invoicing in the VAT Directive. So this element of the plan was abandoned. Instead, a scheme to require tax payers filing digital invoice listings was inserted in the consultation. This would enable the tax authorities to create digital books of the tax payer.

It is anticipated that the proposed scheme will be launched in April or July 2020.

