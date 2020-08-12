VATLive > Blog > India > India raises e-invoice threshold

India raises e-invoice threshold

  • Aug 12, 2020 | Richard Asquith

The Indian Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has raised the annual sales threshold for mandatory GST e-invoices

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
