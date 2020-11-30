Kenya to reverse VAT cut to 14% for COVID-19

30 Nov - Kenya has confirmed it will reverse the April 2020 VAT rate cut from 16% to 14% on 31 Dec 2020.

18 April update - Kenyan VAT rate cut to 14% is confirmed, and backdated to 1 April 2020.

23 March - Kenya has announced that it plans to reduce its standard Value Added Tax rate from 16% to 14% on 1 April 2020. The aim is to aleviate the downtown from the coronavirus panedmic.

The country's corporation tax is being cut from 30% to 25% in April. There is full income tax reflief for lower income earners.

