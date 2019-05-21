VATLive > Blog > European News > Norway confirms mandatory SAF-T Jan 2020

Norway confirms mandatory SAF-T Jan 2020

  • May 21, 2019 | Richard Asquith

Norway is on track to become the latest country to impose mandatory Standard Audit File for Tax (SAF-T) for businesses from 1 January 2019. Norwegian SAF-T will only be required on demand from the tax authorities, typically immediately before a tax audit. It has already been in place on a voluntary basis.

The first version of SAF-T Standard format Financial data (SAF-T Financial) contains account specifications (general ledger) and supplier and customer specifications (subsidiary ledger). Cash register data (SAF-T Cash Register) is also required.

Businesses below NOK5 million, and not storing their data electronically, will be exempted from the requirement.

Norway has adopted the OECD-developed framework for SAF-T, originally published in 2005. This provides standard schemas for reporting transaction-level details to tax authorities. 

Need help with your Norwegian VAT compliance?



Researching Norwegian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Norway VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/norway
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/norway
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/norway
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/norway
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
VATlive newsletter
Subscribe