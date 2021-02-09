Philippines postpones VAT filings and settlements

9 Feb - the cash-based turnover VAT rate on small businesses is being reduced from 3% to 1%

28 Dec - the deadline on the voluntary disclosure scheme for VAT and other taxes has been extended from 31 December 2020 to 30 June 2021.

9 Oct - the monthly deadlines for filing VAT credit refunds has been extended during the COVID-19 crisis. Deadlines for Sept to Dec 2020 have been pushed out to Dec 2020 and Feb 2021.

4 Aug - providers of online digital services have been given a month's extension of registering and reporting transactions for the first time. The Philippine Bureau of Internal Revenue is to permit digital service providers to start voluntary registrations by 31 August 2020.

29 Jun - input VAT deductions may now be filed 15 July for 31 March quarter; 31 July for April quarter; 15 August for May year end.

6 May - VAT refunds for May have been delayed by 15 days.

17 April update - VAT payment deadlines for May will be extended by 30 days as the community quarantine period is expected to be extended.

11 April - Quarterly VAT filers have an extra 15 days to file their returns due to the COVID-19 crisis. Instead of 15 April, the quarter 1 return will be due 30 April 2020. Monthly returns for February and March are also delayed by 15 days.

31 March - The Philippines has delayed VAT payments for March, for reporting February VAT transactions. This includes the return, BIR Forms 1601C. The new due date is 20 April 2020. Quarterly VAT returns for the quarter ending 29 February were delayed from 25 March to 27 April 2020.

There will be no fines or late interest charges for late returns.

Other corporate and income tax returns are postponed by one month. Follow Avalara’s live global coronavirus Covid-19 VAT measures tracker.