VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > Portugal delays compulsory e-invoices

Portugal delays compulsory e-invoices

  • Apr 3, 2019 | Richard Asquith

Portugal has delayed the imposition of electronic invoices on all B2G transactions to 1 July 2019.

B2G e-invoicing via the submissions of electronic invoices can be done through a special online portal, Entidade de Serviços Partilhados da Administração Públic (eSPap). This replaced the option of paper or PDF invoices. This has been in place since January 2018 for optional submission of B2G invoices.

Invoice creation must be done with certified invoicing software. Invoices must have a unique identifying number, UUID. This should have already been notified to the tax authorities, who in turn return a code to add to the UUID number for later matching.

Need help with your Portuguese VAT compliance?



Researching Portuguese VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Portugal VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/portugal,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/portugal,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/portugal,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/portugal,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
VATlive newsletter
Subscribe