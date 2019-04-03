Portugal delays compulsory e-invoices

Portugal has delayed the imposition of electronic invoices on all B2G transactions to 1 July 2019.

B2G e-invoicing via the submissions of electronic invoices can be done through a special online portal, Entidade de Serviços Partilhados da Administração Públic (eSPap). This replaced the option of paper or PDF invoices. This has been in place since January 2018 for optional submission of B2G invoices.

Invoice creation must be done with certified invoicing software. Invoices must have a unique identifying number, UUID. This should have already been notified to the tax authorities, who in turn return a code to add to the UUID number for later matching.