Portuguese VAT returns

Domestic and foreign businesses registered for VAT in Portugal must submit periodic VAT returns. The filing frequency depends on their annual turnover in the previous year:

Monthly returns: Due by the 20th day of the second month following the reporting period. VAT payments are due by the 25th day of the same month after the filing period.

Quarterly returns: Due by the 20th day of the second month after the quarter ends, with payment due by the 25th.

Annual VAT returns (IES/DA): Due by 15 July of the following year.