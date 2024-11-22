Portuguese VAT returns

Domestic and foreign businesses registered for VAT in Portugal must submit periodic VAT returns. The filing frequency depends on their annual turnover in the previous year:
Monthly returns: Due by the 20th day of the second month following the reporting period. VAT payments are due by the 25th day of the same month after the filing period.
Quarterly returns: Due by the 20th day of the second month after the quarter ends, with payment due by the 25th.
Annual VAT returns (IES/DA): Due by 15 July of the following year.
Businesses must report the following when completing a VAT return:
Total sales and purchases (including exempt transactions)
Intra-EU acquisitions and supplies
Imports and exports
Reverse charge transactions
VAT collected (output VAT)
VAT deductible (input VAT)
Net VAT payable or refundable
Office supplies, services, and capital expenditures
Import VAT
VAT on business travel and accommodation (subject to standard deductibility rules)
|
Type of return
|
Frequency
|
Filing deadline
|
Payment deadline
|
VAT return
|
Monthly
|
20th day of the second following month
|
25th day of the second following month
|
VAT return
|
Quarterly
|
20th day of the second following month
|
25th day of the second following month
|
Annual VAT (IES/DA)
|
Annual
|
15 July of the following year
|
N/A
Portuguese tax law imposes the following penalties for non-compliance with VAT return obligations:
Late filing: Penalties range from €150 to €3,750 for individuals, and €300 to €3,750 for businesses (legal persons).
Omissions or inaccuracies: Penalties range from €375 to €45,000 for businesses.
Late payment of VAT: Penalties from 30% to 100% of VAT due, capped at €45,000 for negligence or €165,000 for intentional behaviour. Interest is charged at 4% annually.
Other compliance failures (e.g., invoice errors or missing records) also carry specific fines depending on the severity.
If input VAT exceeds output VAT in a reporting period, a VAT credit arises. This is generally carried forward to offset future VAT liabilities. However, if the credit is large — exceeding thresholds such as €3,000 — or if the business is ceasing activities, a refund may be requested. In cases of large credits, the tax authority may request a bank guarantee to secure the refund.
