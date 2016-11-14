Romania cuts VAT to 19% 2017

Romania is still on course to reduce its VAT rate from 20% to 19% from 1 January 2017.

This rate cut follows the 2016 reduction from 24% to 20%. Romania originally hiked VAT from 19% to 24% in 2010 at the height of the global financial crisis.

The Romanian economy has continued to perform strongly this year, the EU recently upping its real 2016 growth forecast from 4.2% to 5.2%.