Romania cuts VAT to 19% 2017
- Nov 14, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Romania is still on course to reduce its VAT rate from 20% to 19% from 1 January 2017.
This rate cut follows the 2016 reduction from 24% to 20%. Romania originally hiked VAT from 19% to 24% in 2010 at the height of the global financial crisis.
The Romanian economy has continued to perform strongly this year, the EU recently upping its real 2016 growth forecast from 4.2% to 5.2%.
