Russia divides VAT rate 2021
- Feb 19, 2020 | Richard Asquith
Russia is to divide its VAT revenues between the federal state and regions. Mirroring systems operated in Canada, Australia and many other countries. The new measure will come into effect 1 January 2021.
A proposal is now with parliament to split the existing 20% rate as follows: 60% for the federal budget; and 40% for the regions.
