Ukraine VAT cut to 17% 2021
- Feb 22, 2020 | Richard Asquith
The Ukrainian government has prepared a draft budget lowering the standard VAT rate from 20% to 17% on 1 January 2021. Ukraine is proposing to extend the VAT to electronic services provided by non-resident companies.
The country last committed to cut VAT in 2014, but failed to go ahead due to a weakening economy.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara