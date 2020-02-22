VATLive > Blog > Ukraine > Ukraine VAT cut to 17% 2021

Ukraine VAT cut to 17% 2021

  • Feb 22, 2020 | Richard Asquith

The Ukrainian government has prepared a draft budget lowering the standard VAT rate from 20% to 17% on 1 January 2021. Ukraine is proposing to extend the VAT to electronic services provided by non-resident companies.

The country last committed to cut VAT in 2014, but failed to go ahead due to a weakening economy. 

Need help with your Ukrainian VAT compliance?



Researching Ukrainian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Ukraine VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/ukraine,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/ukraine,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022

Finance and tax compliance: make your business grow faster

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/ukraine,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/ukraine,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jun-1-2022

Germany excludes UK tourist operators from VAT TOMS

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/ukraine,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/ukraine,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-27-2022

End of transitional period for Import VAT changes in France

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/ukraine,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/ukraine,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-27-2022

Romania - Introduction of National e-Transport System

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
VATlive newsletter
Subscribe