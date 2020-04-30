Ukraine VAT payment deferment for COVID-19

30 April - VAT exemptions are to be provided until the end of 2020 for cultural events. The VAT rate on domestic electricity and untilities will be cut to 10%. Tourism tax will be withdrawn until 31 December.

23 March - Ukraine is to offer a Value Added Tax payment holiday until the end of May 2020. No late payment interest will be due for liabilities deferred. However, returns must still be filed. These are generally due by the 20th of the month following the reporting month.

A range of medicines and hospital supplies will be exempted from import VAT.

