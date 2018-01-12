VAT Reporting update 17.12.1
- Jan 12, 2018 | Jason Moore
Overview
This release is a maintenance release of the VAT Reporting application for December 2017. It includes new reports for 2017 yearly filings and changes for 2018 and bug fixes.
Main changes in Reports
- The following countries have been released for 2018: CY, LV, NL, SI, CZ, GR (GREZ), FI, AT, DE, EE, HU, LU, LT
- We have updated the Intrastat Commodity Codes for 2018 in this release
- SII Annual Reports: Cash Payments (SuministroLRCobrosMetalico) and Investment Goods (SuministroLRBienesInversion) filings can now be created using VAT Reporting. Please contact support for the updated manual
- We have updated the VAT Transaction ID 704 (705) and 706 (707) for countries BE, DE, LU, NL and PL as they were marked 'not yet checked'
- Norway: The reduced VAT Rate has been updated to 12% as of 1.1.2018
- Greece: Transactions under export license - We have now added the ID for transactions under an export license for Greece. Please use ID 380 if you have these transactions in Greece
-
Latvia:
- VAT Return – The new VAT Return for 2018, including its English translation, is now available in PDF and XML format
- There is a new VAT Rate of 5% as of 1.1.2018
- In this release, we have updated the Reverse Charge Listings for Latvia to include flow types DRC19A & DRC19B. We also now support this for all other Reverse Charge Listings
- Luxemburg: We have added one of the yearly LU VAT Return forms in PDF format for the year 2017, to be filed in 2018
-
Spain:
- We have added the e-file for the Modelo 390 for the year 2017. The PDF is unchanged compared to last year so no new PDF is required
- We have adjusted the Spanish Modelo 322 (PDF and e-file), the change made relates to boxes 80 to 99 that now have the correct yearly summary data in case the company files SII
-
Poland:
- PL - Reverse Charge Listing - XML - we have added the possibility to file for private persons
- There is a new version of the VAT Book for 2018 called JPK_VAT(3)
- We have now added VAT-ZZ to the pdf of the PL VAT return in case you have a VAT Refund you are applying for
-
The Netherlands:
- Send to Digipoort tool updated with entry points for 2018. When you start Digipoort it will automatically give you the taxonomy for 2018. When you want to file for 2017 you must select year 2017 from the dropdown list
- We have now added the transactions for supply and purchase in a VAT Group
- We have now added to Digipoort the possibility to file the Dutch VAT Return & EC Listing for 2018; the PDF versions have not changed
-
Italy - VAT Book (Spesometro):
- The transactions with type TD04 (Credit Notes) will now be reported in absolute values
- We have added the XML Format to retract filed Spesometro reports. It can be found using the Yearly 2 frequency filter
- Purchases with flow = ERC will now also receive TipoDocumento = DT11. We have changed this as the law is unclear on this point, before it had TipoDocumento = DT01 (as this is correct based on the instructions) but the filing program does not allow this
- Germany: We have added the German VAT Return in PDF and XML format for Monthly and Quarterly VAT Return filing as of January 2018. Please note that the first filing is in February 2018
- Bulgaria: We now added ID 104 (purchase - exempt - zero rate - misc. goods) to VAT Reporting
- Czech Republic: The new Intrastat manual is available
