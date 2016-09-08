Avalara VAT Reporting content updates 09-09-2016
- Sep 8, 2016 | Jason Moore
- Czech Republic: New VAT return for 2016 in pdf form.
- Italy: The e-file in XML format for the Yearly Return IVA 2016 for 2015 is now available.
- Changes to the User Interface of VAT Reporting.
