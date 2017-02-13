France raises VAT registration threshold
- Feb 13, 2017 | Richard Asquith
France has increased the annual VAT registration threshold to €33,200 from €32,600 per annum. The new threshold applies from 1 January 2017.
This applies only to resident companies. Non-resident companies have a nil threshold, and must register, if required, as soon as they make taxable supplies. The exception to this is distance selling, whereby B2C sellers of goods have a registration threshold of €35,000 for France.
