France relaxes Postponed Accounting deferred VAT
- Feb 17, 2020 | Richard Asquith
France is to drop the requirements on those entitled to Postponed Accounting from 1 January 2021.
Postponed Accounting allows for the deferral for import VAT, and the elimination of the cash payment at the point of clearance of goods into the EU. It is offered as an easement in many EU member states. Businesses may instead record the import due and reclaimed in their next VAT return, thus cancelling out the tax due without the need for a cash payment or refund.
Currently, France limits its Postponed Accounting to the following businesses:
- Must have completed at least four import operations in the EU Customs Union in the previous twelve months;
- Maintain detailed customs and VAT records of imports;
- No tax or customs infringements in the past twelve months; or
- Be in good financial standing in past twelve months.
Need a fiscal representative in France?
Non-EU businesses selling in France will need to appoint a fiscal representative alongside completing VAT registration and returns.
Fiscal representatives are responsible for the accurate VAT submissions of their non-EU clients.
Avalara offers a Fiscal Representative Service as part of its international VAT and GST Registration and Returns Service.
Need help with your French VAT compliance?
Researching French VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses