France relaxes Postponed Accounting deferred VAT

France is to drop the requirements on those entitled to Postponed Accounting from 1 January 2021.

Postponed Accounting allows for the deferral for import VAT, and the elimination of the cash payment at the point of clearance of goods into the EU. It is offered as an easement in many EU member states. Businesses may instead record the import due and reclaimed in their next VAT return, thus cancelling out the tax due without the need for a cash payment or refund.

Currently, France limits its Postponed Accounting to the following businesses: