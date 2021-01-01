The UK is now out of the EU Customs Union and VAT regime. This means goods being imported from the EU into the UK, excluding Northern Ireland (‘Great Britain’ or ‘GB’), face new customs declarations, inspection and import VAT obligations. NI has a different VAT and customs Brexit regime. A Brexit free trade deal with no goods tariffs or quotas was announced 24 December 2020.



The guide below provides details of the steps to import goods from the EU into GB from 2021. It covers both the option of deferred UK customs declarations or standard declarations and import VAT. You can review the customs and VAT processes for GB exports to EU.

1. Determine the Importer of Record

If the import includes two parties, and not just one business moving goods between the UK and EU, they need to agree which side will be responsible for the clearance requirements. This includes customs import declarations, import duties or tariffs (if payable) and import VAT. The elected party is known as the Importer of Record.

2. Get a UK EORI

To identify yourself to the UK customs authorities for imports (and exports) you will need an Economic Operator Registration Identification (EORI) number. This must be entered onto all UK customs declarations and similar paperwork. HMRC has already issued these to all UK VAT registered businesses with international trade. Businesses importing goods may now apply to HMRC if they do not already have a number. If you are importing into the UK, you must be a resident business for certain UK Customs issues, including the declarations. You may require an import customs representative if you are not a UK-resident importer.

3. Check for Import Licence

Certain goods require the importer to obtain a licence or certificate from various UK government departments. This includes animals, plants, agricultural products, medicines, chemicals and weapons.

4. Import VAT obligations

You will need to plan how you wish to settle UK import VAT for the first time to avoid losing it as an unrecoverable cost or getting your goods blocked. There are a number of alternatives:

Have your customer pay under Delivered At Place (DAP) Incoterms. However, most B2B customers will not accept this, and B2C consumers will be unlikely to shop with you again if they are hit with an unwelcome VAT bill.

Pay at Customs

Defer the import VAT payment via Postponed VAT Accounting in your UK VAT registration.

Whichever route you take, you must ensure you retain evidence of the import VAT paid so you can recover it from HMRC.

5. Do you wish to defer your customs declarations to 1 July 2021?

The UK is permitting importers to defer the completion of customs declarations for most imports until 1 July 2021.

6. Decide how you will complete import declarations

As the Importer of Record, you may complete customs export declarations and processes yourself, or appoint an intermediary: