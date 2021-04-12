The Canadian province on British Columbia has introduced from 1 April 2021 the obligation to charge Provincial Sales Tax (PST) on income earned by non-resident providers of digital services. Check Avalara’ global VAT on digital services tracker. BC’s PST is 7%.

The federal state plans to implement 5% Canadian GST on digital services from 1 July 2021.

This new BC tax applies to sales of software and telecommunications services. Only businesses with annual sales in BC above C$10,000 will be liable to register and charge PST

The measure was to be introduced on 1 July 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new implementation date is to be confirmed.

