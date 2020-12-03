UK HMRC launches VAT number checker

In preparation for the UK leaving the EU VAT regime from 1 January 2021, HMRC has launched an online VAT number checker service.

The provides a real-time check that a UK VAT number is valid, plus the name and address of the taxpayer holding the number. It is important when dealing on B2B transactions in particular that parties verify each other’s VAT numbers in case of irregularities, including fraud. UK VAT-registered businesses can also use this service to prove when they checked a UK VAT number. They will need their own VAT number to do this.

This service is being launched as the UK leaves the VIES EU VAT number validation service. It can be found here.