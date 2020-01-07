Cyprus EC Sales List

If a Cyprus VAT registered business, resident or non-resident, is selling goods or services to other VAT registered companies in Europe, then an EC Sales List (ESL) return may be required. These may also be known as recapitulative statements. This is in addition to the regular Cyprus VAT return or Cyprus Intrastat.

When do Cyprus EU Sales List reports have to be completed?

If a Cyprus VAT registered business completes an intra-community supply, a sale to another EU VAT registered business of goods or services across the Cyprus border, then this may have to be reported in the ESL. Registration for ESL will take place automatically when registering with the Cyprus VAT authorities. There is no reporting threshold.

When should Cyprus ESL’s be filed?

The filing date is the 15h of the month (or the next business day if this falls on a holiday or weekend) following the reporting period (monthly/quarterly) end.

Cyprus ESL filings are made online. There may be a fine of up to €5,000 for late or incorrect Cyprus ESL filings.

