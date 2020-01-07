Cyprus VAT invoice requirements

Cyprus VAT rules on the format and information to be provided on invoices broadly conform with the obligations of the EU VAT Directive and its VAT invoice requirements.

Date of issuance and storage of Cyprus invoices

Cyprus VAT invoices must be issued at the latest six months after the taxable supply. Invoices must be stored for eight years. Cyprus, like all EU member states, now permits the use of electronic invoices under certain conditions.

Cyprus invoice requirements