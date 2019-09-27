Cyprus VAT penalties

If there are misdeclarations or late fillings of Cyprus VAT returns, foreign companies may be subject to penalties. Late filings are subject to a charge of EUR51 per return. There is also a charge of EUR85 per month for not registering with the VAT authorities. If the payment is delayed, there is a further charge of 10% on the VAT due, with additional interest on the unpaid amount which is currently set at 4.5%p.a. If VAT is reported incorrectly a penalty of an additional 10% on the output VAT due is imposed as well as annual interest on the output VAT and the 10% penalty charge. Penalties of up to 300% of the value of the output VAT will be charged for tax evasion.

There is a six year statute of limitations for Cyprus VAT, except for fraud, in which case it is extended to twelve years.