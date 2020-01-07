Cypriot VAT rates and VAT compliance

Whilst Cyprus follows the EU rules on VAT compliance , it is still free to set its own standard (upper) VAT rate. The only proviso is that it is above 15%. Suppliers of goods or services VAT registered in Cyprus must charge the appropriate VAT rate, and collect the tax for onward payment to the Cyprus tax authorities through a VAT filling see Cyprus VAT returns briefing.

Once registered for Cyprus VAT, you will have to start following the local rules in a number of aspects. This includes:

Cyprus has temporarily cut VAT to help support businesses and consumers during the Coronavirus pandemic crisis.

The tax point or time of supply rules in Cyprus determine when the VAT is due. It is then payable to the tax authorities 10 days after the VAT reporting period end (monthly or quarterly).

For most goods, it is the time of delivery or passage of title. For services, it is the completion of the service.