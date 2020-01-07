Cyprus VAT registration
What are the Cyprus VAT registration thresholds
For non-resident companies trading in Cyprus that are tax registered in their home country, the VAT registration threshold is nil.
For EU VAT registered companies selling goods over the internet to consumers in Cyprus, the VAT registration threshold (distance selling) is €35,000 per annum. The VAT threshold for distance selling of excise goods (for example, alcohol, tobacco, etc) is nil.
What information is required to get a Cyprus VAT number and registration
The Cyprus tax department will require the appropriate forms to be completed, and submitted with the following documentation:
- VAT certificate to prove the business is registered for VAT elsewhere in the EU, if appropriate
- Articles of Association
- Memorandum
- Copy of identity cards or passports of directors
- Evidence that the value of taxable supplies has exceeded the registration threshold
What is the format of a Cyprus VAT number
The VAT Department usually assigns a unique VAT number to the business on the day the registration is received or within three days at the latest. All EU member states have a fixed format for their VAT numbers.
Cypriot VAT Number Format
|Country Code
|CY
|Format
|12345678X
|Characters
|9 characters The last character must always be a letter
|Notes
What next
Once a business has its VAT number, it is free to commence trading, and charging Cyprus VAT. It must comply with the Cyprus VAT compliance rules, and file regular returns (see Cyprus VAT Returns briefing).
Need help with your Cypriot VAT compliance?
Researching Cypriot VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
