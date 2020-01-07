Cyprus VAT registration

What are the Cyprus VAT registration thresholds

For non-resident companies trading in Cyprus that are tax registered in their home country, the VAT registration threshold is nil.

For EU VAT registered companies selling goods over the internet to consumers in Cyprus, the VAT registration threshold (distance selling) is €35,000 per annum. The VAT threshold for distance selling of excise goods (for example, alcohol, tobacco, etc) is nil.

What information is required to get a Cyprus VAT number and registration

The Cyprus tax department will require the appropriate forms to be completed, and submitted with the following documentation:

  • VAT certificate to prove the business is registered for VAT elsewhere in the EU, if appropriate
  • Articles of Association
  • Memorandum
  • Copy of identity cards or passports of directors
  • Evidence that the value of taxable supplies has exceeded the registration threshold

What is the format of a Cyprus VAT number

The VAT Department usually assigns a unique VAT number to the business on the day the registration is received or within three days at the latest. All EU member states have a fixed format for their VAT numbers.

Cypriot VAT Number Format

Country CodeCY
Format12345678X
Characters9 characters The last character must always be a letter
Notes

What next

Once a business has its VAT number, it is free to commence trading, and charging Cyprus VAT. It must comply with the Cyprus VAT compliance rules, and file regular returns (see Cyprus VAT Returns briefing).

Click for free Cypriot VAT info

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard

Need help with your Cypriot VAT compliance?



Researching Cypriot VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Cyprus VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/cyprus,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/cyprus,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/cyprus,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/cyprus,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/cyprus,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/cyprus,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/cyprus,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/cyprus,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

Get free VAT help
Contact us

+44 (0)1273 022400

Where should I be VAT registered?

Get a free, Europe-wide, VAT assessment in minutes.

Europe VAT Risk Assessment graph showing countries in green, yellow, and red.
Check now

Menu

Europe

Africa and Middle East

Asia

Central & South America

North America

Oceania