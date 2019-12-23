France sceptical on VAT fraud split payments

The French national audit office, Inspection Générale des Finances (‘IGF’), has come out against the introduction of VAT split payments as a method to limit e-commerce VAT fraud.

Split payments, also known as Withholding VAT, requires a third party in a chain between a seller and customer to hold back the cash VAT element of a transaction, and pay directly to the tax office. The aim is to reduce VAT errors and fraud, particularly by foreign online e-commerce sellers.

The IGF made the following summary conclusions on a split payment regime for France: