Germany extends COVID 7% restaurant VAT rate to Dec 2022
- Feb 4, 2021 | Richard Asquith
The ruling parties of the German coalition have agreed this week to extend the temporary VAT rate cut for the restaurant sector until December 2022. The current reduction from the standard 19% to the 7% reduced rate was introduced from July 2020 until 30 June 2021 to support the restaurant and catering services sector during the COVID crisis.
Germany cut its VAT rate from 19% to 16% for the second half of 2020. Check Avalara’s COVID-19 VAT measures tracker.
The extension has been provided since the industry has not been able to benefit from the tax relief as lockdown measures has kept customers away.
Germany is also introducing other economic support measures, including a family child bonus of €150
Need help with your German VAT compliance?
Researching German VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Latest German news
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses