Italy Esterometro VAT filing switches to quarterly filing

The Italian Esterometro listing of cross-border transactions will no longer be required on a monthly basis. Instead, it is only required on a quarterly basis. The deadline will remain the last working day of the month following the reporting period.

Resident Italian VAT-registered businesses must complete a monthly listing, Esterometro, including all cross-border sales and purchase invoices. This reporting obligation was introduced for all invoices issued after 1 January 2019, following the implementation of Sistema di Interscambio (SdI) live invoice reporting for B2B and B2C invoices. The Esterometro captures all the invoice not mandated for SdI live reporting. It replaced the Spesometro filing.