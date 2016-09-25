Poland delays VAT cut

It looks almost certain that Poland will abandon a planned cut to its standard VAT rate from 23% to 22%. The Polish Finance Ministry has now proposed no change before 2019.

Whilst Poland has been the most consistently strong economy in the EU since the 2008 financial crisis, it is unlikely to justify cutting the consumption tax.

Polish VAT was raised to 23% in January 2011, including a rise in its reduced VAT rate from 7% to 8%.