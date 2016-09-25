Poland delays VAT cut
- Sep 25, 2016 | Richard Asquith
It looks almost certain that Poland will abandon a planned cut to its standard VAT rate from 23% to 22%. The Polish Finance Ministry has now proposed no change before 2019.
Whilst Poland has been the most consistently strong economy in the EU since the 2008 financial crisis, it is unlikely to justify cutting the consumption tax.
Polish VAT was raised to 23% in January 2011, including a rise in its reduced VAT rate from 7% to 8%.
Need a fiscal representative in Poland?
Non-EU businesses selling in Poland will need to appoint a fiscal representative alongside completing VAT registration and returns.
Fiscal representatives are responsible for the accurate VAT submissions of their non-EU clients.
Avalara offers a Fiscal Representative Service as part of its international VAT and GST Registration and Returns Service.
Need help with your Polish VAT compliance?
Researching Polish VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses