VATLive > Blog > European News > Poland delays VAT cut - Avalara

Poland delays VAT cut

  • Sep 25, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Poland delays VAT cut

It looks almost certain that Poland will abandon a planned cut to its standard VAT rate from 23% to 22%.  The Polish Finance Ministry has now proposed no change before 2019.

Whilst Poland has been the most consistently strong economy in the EU since the 2008 financial crisis, it is unlikely to justify cutting the consumption tax.

Polish VAT was raised to 23% in January 2011, including a rise in its reduced VAT rate from 7% to 8%.

Click for free Polish VAT info

Need a fiscal representative in Poland?

Non-EU businesses selling in Poland will need to appoint a fiscal representative alongside completing VAT registration and returns.
Fiscal representatives are responsible for the accurate VAT submissions of their non-EU clients.
Avalara offers a Fiscal Representative Service as part of its international VAT and GST Registration and Returns Service.

Get fiscal rep in Poland

Need help with your Polish VAT compliance?


Researching Polish VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Poland VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/poland,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/poland,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/poland,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/poland,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara