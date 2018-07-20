UK HRMC wins chocolate 20% VAT ruling

On 21 July, HMRC won an appeal ruling at the First-Tier Tribunal Court against Kinnerton Confectionery, manufacturer of allergen-free chocolate for children. HMRC's assessment was upheld that Kinnerton should be charging full VAT on its nut-free Just Luxury Dark Chocolate bar. HMRC had assessed a liability of £258,470 on Kinnerton for incorrectly zero-rating the bar.

Kinnerton, based in Norfolk, specialises in “character branded” products, such as Pepper Pig and Thomas the Tank Engine and related children’s characters. It promotes itself as “The Careful Chocolate Company - the first food company to separate its production facilities into Nut and Nut Free Zones, allowing millions of people to eat our chocolate with that special degree of reassurance.”

Full VAT on confectionary vs zero-rating on food

Under UK VAT law most food of a kind used for human consumption is zero rated. However, confectionery, including chocolates, sweets and biscuits, is liable to full VAT at 20%.

To avoid this full tax liability, Kinnerton branded its chocolate as suitable for cooking, saying it was “delicious for cakes and desserts”. As a general principle, zero rating a product sold for use as an ingredient in home cooking or baking may be zero-rated for VAT.

However, The First Tribunal Court has now backed HMRC’s view that Kinnerton’s chocolate bar had been presented and held out for sale as confectionary. This included supermarkets stocking the bars in their general confectionary isles as suitable for general consumption.

Confusion on food VAT

The Kinnerton cooking chocolate case joins a long list of VAT anomalies on the rules of full vs zero rating for food: