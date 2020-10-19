UK warns Brexit import VAT & customs declarations
- Oct 19, 2020 | Richard Asquith
The UK government is warning today businesses to prepare for customs declarations and import VAT from the EU. A Brexit free trade deal with no goods tariffs or quotas was announced 24 December 2020. These come at the end of the Brexit transition period on 1 January 2021 when the UK leaves the EU Customs Union.
Need help with your UK VAT compliance?
Researching UK VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses