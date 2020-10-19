VATLive > Blog > United Kingdom > UK warns Brexit tariffs & customs declarations

UK warns Brexit import VAT & customs declarations

  • Oct 19, 2020 | Richard Asquith

The UK government is warning today businesses to prepare for customs declarations and import VAT from the EU. A Brexit free trade deal with no goods tariffs or quotas was announced 24 December 2020. These come at the end of the Brexit transition period on 1 January 2021 when the UK leaves the EU Customs Union.

Explore more content like this in our Brexit hub

Need help with your UK VAT compliance?



Researching UK VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

UK VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/united-kingdom,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/united-kingdom,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/united-kingdom,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/united-kingdom,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/united-kingdom,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/united-kingdom,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/united-kingdom,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/united-kingdom,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
VATlive newsletter
Subscribe