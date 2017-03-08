Avalara VAT Reporting content updates 09-03-2017
- Mar 8, 2017 | Jason Moore
- France: The 2017 group VAT Return in PDF format is now available.
-
Estonia:
- 1. The English translated version of the 2017 VAT Books is now available.
- 2. The 2017 VAT Returns and VAT Books forms were updated to include new fiscal updates. 14% VAT Rate was withdrawn from the forms.
-
Poland:
- 1. The PL Reverse Charge Listing - Correction in XML format for 2017 is now available.
- 2. The PL EC Listing – Correction in XML format for 2017 is now available.
- Latvia: The English translated version of the 2017 yearly VAT Return in PDF format is now available.
- Thailand: The 2017 Charge Return PP36 that is linked to the VAT Return PP30 is now available.
- Luxemburg: We passed the validation by the eCDF. To use our xml files, customers need to register with the eCDF and indicate iVAT Reporting CVAB4 on the registration form.
