Avalara VAT Reporting content updates 12-04-2017

This release is a patch to our latest maintenance release of the VAT Reporting application for this month; it is required for customers who have Quarterly filing obligation in Italy.

Italy Quarterly VAT Return

On the 21st of March, the Italian Revenue Agency published drafts of the quarterly periodical VAT settlement. The new obligation has been introduced effective from the 1st of January, 2017 by the law decree 193/2016 (article 4, paragraph 2).

In this release of VAT Reporting, the mapping for Italy has been updated and clients must redeliver data for Italy from the 1st of January, 2017 in order to have this new mapping shown. If the data is not re-delivered, you will be able to create the new Italian return but it will not contain the correct data as not all invoices will be included.

Note: the returns in XML and PDF format included in this release are suitable for customers who need to file on a quarterly basis and customers who need to present the data monthly but summarized in this quarterly return.

Quarterly filing: select type monthly and set data range to one quarter. In the userfields you have to indicate that this is quarterly filing.

Quarterly filing but with a 3 monthly statement: For PDF format, select type monthly and set data range to one month. Repeat this procedure 3 times. (We will provide a solution for XML format in the future.)

