How to improve (and simplify) exemption certificate management for manufacturers

To draw and retain manufacturers, many states provide sales and use tax exemptions for equipment, machinery, and other items used in manufacturing. As these exemptions are often fundamental to a manufacturer’s bottom line, properly managing them is essential. Unfortunately, correctly documenting exemptions can be challenging, particularly when multiple states and/or industries are in play.

Exemption certificates prove that non-taxed sales are valid. Without them, states could assume the sales are taxable and hold a manufacturer liable for the uncollected tax — when in doubt, states generally err on the side of taxing. As Michael J. Fleming of Peisner Johnson & Company notes, “Missing or defective exemption certificates are one of the leading causes of inflated sales tax audit assessments.”



It’s important to note that exemption certificates must be correct to be valid, and getting exemption certificates right typically involves multiple departments (e.g., credit managers, IT departments, and tax analysts), oversight, and vigilance. In addition, sales and use tax laws are subject to change at any time; it’s incumbent on each business to stay on top of exactly which equipment, machinery, products, and uses are exempt, and which are taxable.